HDFC Life announces business at risk from taxation on income from insurance policies

Through an exchange filing, insurer HDFC Life has informed that the announcement on taxation of income from non-linked life insurance policies issued on or after April 1, 2023, with a premium of more than Rs 5 lakh a year, will affect up to 12 per cent of its total APE.

Revealing the estimates for business at risk, it added that the product mixed has been diversified based on the Annualised Premium Equivalent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)