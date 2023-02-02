e-Paper Get App
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Through an exchange filing, insurer HDFC Life has informed that the announcement on taxation of income from non-linked life insurance policies issued on or after April 1, 2023, with a premium of more than Rs 5 lakh a year, will affect up to 12 per cent of its total APE.

Revealing the estimates for business at risk, it added that the product mixed has been diversified based on the Annualised Premium Equivalent.

HDFC Life announces business at risk from taxation on income from insurance policies

