HomeBusinessHDFC issues shares worth more than Rs 48 lakh as employees as stock options

The company will be allotting 24,11,167 equity shares worth Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 06:43 PM IST
HDFC issues shares worth more than Rs 48 lakh as employees as stock options | Representative image
HDFC Limited, in an exchange filing, announced the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 48,22,334 of the corporation limited to directors and certain employees of the corporation.

Post allotment of these shares the capital of the company would be Rs 364,85,51,996.

