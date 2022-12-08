HDFC issues shares worth more than Rs 48 lakh as employees as stock options | Representative image

HDFC Limited, in an exchange filing, announced the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 48,22,334 of the corporation limited to directors and certain employees of the corporation.

The company will be allotting 24,11,167 equity shares worth Rs 2 each.

Post allotment of these shares the capital of the company would be Rs 364,85,51,996.