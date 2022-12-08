HDFC issues shares worth more than Rs 48 lakh as employees as stock options

HDFC Limited, in an exchange filing, announced the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 48,22,334 of the corporation limited to directors and certain employees of the corporation.
The company will be allotting 24,11,167 equity shares worth Rs 2 each.
Post allotment of these shares the capital of the company would be Rs 364,85,51,996.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)