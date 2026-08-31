HDFC Bank Shares Rise Over 2.5% As Leadership Transition Sparks Bullish Brokerage Calls

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Shares of HDFC Bank rose nearly 2.7% in early trading on August 31 as investors assessed the impact of the lender’s upcoming change in top management. The stock gained 2.7% to Rs 739.75, outperforming a weak broader market.

The move follows MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s decision not to seek another term. Jagdishan will retire on October 26, prompting the bank’s board to accelerate the search for his successor.

CEO Succession Becomes Key Focus

HDFC Bank is expected to name the next CEO well ahead of Jagdishan’s retirement, with both internal and external candidates reportedly under consideration. Deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha has emerged as a potential internal candidate.

Read Also HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan To Retire In October 2026, Decides Against Seeking Reappointment

Reports have also suggested that former State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara is being considered for the position. Khara had previously been approached for a part-time chairman role at HDFC Bank but did not accept it.

Brokerages believe the choice of successor could significantly influence the bank’s investment outlook. The incoming management will inherit a lender still dealing with some consequences of its merger with erstwhile HDFC Ltd.

Brokerages See Opportunity Despite Risks

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Bernstein retained its ‘outperform’ rating and Rs 1,150 target, arguing that a leadership change could offer an opportunity to reset the bank’s growth narrative.

JPMorgan maintained its ‘overweight’ rating with a Rs 990 target, although it warned that the transition could create short-term pressure.

IIFL described Jagdishan’s departure as neutral to mildly positive, noting that an external appointment could deliver a broader leadership reset and potentially provide a longer tenure.

Jefferies remained positive with a ‘buy’ rating but reduced its target to Rs 880 from Rs 1,050. It also lowered FY27-29 earnings estimates by 3% each, citing potential pressure on deposit growth and fee income.

For investors, a swift and credible succession, alongside a recovery in net interest income growth, is likely to be crucial in determining whether HDFC Bank can regain market confidence.