HDFC Bank Reports 11.9% Loan Growth As IND AAA Rating Affirmed In March 2026

HDFC Bank has recorded loan growth of 11.9 percent year-on-year in 3QFY26. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank continues to balance growth and stability, with steady loan expansion alongside top-tier credit ratings reinforcing its leadership in India’s banking sector.

HDFC Bank reported overall advances growth of 11.9 percent year-on-year in 3QFY26, driven by corporate and rural-focused segments, as outlined on page 8. Corporate loans grew 10.3 percent, while the commercial and rural banking portfolio expanded 16.8 percent, showing strong traction across business verticals.

India Ratings and Research affirmed the bank’s long-term issuer rating at IND AAA with a stable outlook, as seen on page 1. Instruments, including fixed deposits, infrastructure bonds of Rs 200 billion, and Tier 2 bonds of Rs 250 billion, continue to carry the highest rating, underscoring strong credit quality.

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Retail loans accounted for 51.0 percent of the loan book as of 9MFY26, compared to 39.3 percent before the merger, as highlighted on page 9. Growth across mortgages, personal loans, and auto loans reflects a diversified retail portfolio, with secured assets increasing share and supporting cross-selling opportunities.

The rating rationale on page 7 highlights HDFC Bank’s strong capital buffers, diversified earnings, and stable profitability. Its retail-focused strategy and granular deposit base continue to provide a stable funding profile, while access to capital markets supports sustained expansion. HDFC Bank’s performance reflects a steady balance between growth and prudence, with loan expansion supported by strong fundamentals and reinforced by consistent top-tier ratings.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and rating document and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.