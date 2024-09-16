HDFC Bank Q2 FY25 Date Announced: Know Everything About It

HDFC bank | File photo

HDFC Bank, the biggest private sector lender in India, is scheduled to release its financial results on Saturday, October 19, for the current fiscal year's July–September quarter (Q2 FY25).

The company stated in a regulatory filing, 'We also wish to inform you that, in accordance with the applicable SEBI regulations, the trading window for dealing in securities of the bank will remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024, to Monday, October 21, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the designated employees, directors, etc.'

Net profit Q1 2025

In the June 2024 quarter, HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit increased by 33.17 per cent to Rs 16,474.85 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the bank reported a consolidated post-tax net profit of Rs 12,370 crore for the previous year.

As an independent entity, its net profit for the June quarter increased to Rs 16,174 crore from Rs 11,951 crore in the same period last year, but it decreased from Rs 16,511 crore in the March quarter before.

A year ago, the bank's total income was Rs 57,816 crore; this year it increased to Rs 83,701 crore. From Rs 2,860 crore to Rs 2,602 crore in the previous year, its provisioning was decreased.

Capital adequacy and gross NPA in Q1 2025

The gross non-performing assets ratio of the lender increased marginally from 1.24 per cent in March to 1.33 per cent. As of June 30, 2024, HDFC Bank's overall capital adequacy was 19.33 per cent.

The lender's corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, Parivartan, aims to raise the income of 5 lakh marginal farmers who make less than Rs 60,000 a year by 2025.

Expansion of 'Parivartan' programme

The bank's emphasis on rural development is a reflection of our ongoing dedication to supporting resilient communities and promoting sustainable growth. With 28 states and 8 Union Territories participating since its launch in 2014, Parivartan has expanded to become one of India's largest CSR initiatives, according to HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Kaizad M. Bharucha.

The goal of HDFC Bank 'Parivartan,' which was founded in 2014, is to support the socioeconomic advancement of Indian communities.