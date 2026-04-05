HDFC Bank Posts 12% Loan Growth In Q4, Deposits Surge Over 14% Even As Chairman Resigns Mid-Term Raising Concerns

HDFC Bank reported 12% loan growth and over 14% deposit growth in Q4 FY26, showing strong business performance. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank reported a solid performance for the March quarter (Q4 FY26). The bank’s total loans (advances) grew by 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 29.6 lakh crore.

A year ago, the loan book stood at Rs 26.43 lakh crore. This steady growth shows continued demand for credit across retail and corporate segments.

Deposits See Healthy Increase

The bank also saw strong growth in deposits. Total deposits rose 14.4 percent to Rs 31.05 lakh crore, compared to Rs 27.14 lakh crore last year.

CASA deposits (current and savings accounts), which are low-cost funds for banks, increased by 12.3 percent to Rs 10.6 lakh crore.

Time deposits, which include fixed deposits, grew even faster. They rose 15.5 percent to about Rs 20.45 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026.

Sudden Chairman Resignation

Amid strong financial growth, the bank faced a major development at the leadership level.

Atanu Chakraborty resigned as part-time chairman on March 18, before completing his term. This is the first time a chairman has stepped down mid-term at the bank.

In his resignation letter, he cited “ethical concerns” and said that certain practices in the bank were not aligned with his personal values. He clarified that there were no other reasons behind his decision.

Background of the Chairman

Chakraborty was appointed chairman in May 2021 after retiring as Economic Affairs Secretary. His term was extended in 2024 for three more years until May 2027.

He played a key role during the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank. This merger, completed on July 1, 2023, created one of India’s largest financial institutions with a balance sheet of over Rs 18 lakh crore.

Mixed Signals for Investors

While the bank’s business numbers remain strong, the sudden resignation has raised questions about governance and internal practices.

Investors will now watch closely how the bank handles leadership changes while maintaining its growth momentum.