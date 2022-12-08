HDFC Bank files petition with NCLT for approval of proposed merger | File/ Representative image

HDFC Bank on Thursday, filed a Joint Company Scheme Petition with the National Company Law Tribunal to the amalgamation of HDFC Investment Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited into Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited and HDFC Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

Subject to various statutory and regulatory approvals, the merger will be under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 , the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements, and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016, and other rules and regulations.

The filling was done electronically, and the physical filing shall be made in due course.