HDFC Bank Extends Keki Mistry’s Chairman Role Till Sept 18, Announces August 5 AGM And ₹13 Dividend Plan

HDFC Bank has received RBI approval to extend Keki Mistry’s tenure as interim Part-time Chairman until September 18, 2026. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the tenure of Keki Mistry as the bank's interim part-time chairman.

According to the bank, the RBI has allowed Mistry to continue in the role for another three months until Sept 18, 2026, or until a regular part-time chairman is appointed, whichever is earlier.

The extension provides continuity in leadership while the process of appointing a permanent chairman continues.

Board Meeting Held on June 18

The development was announced after a meeting of HDFC Bank's Board of Directors held on June 18, 2026.

Read Also Keki Mistry May Get Extension As Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Amid Governance Review

During the meeting, the board reviewed key corporate matters and approved the schedule for the bank's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The bank informed stock exchanges about both decisions through a regulatory filing.

AGM Scheduled for Aug 5

HDFC Bank has decided to hold its 32nd Annual General Meeting on Aug 5, 2026.

The meeting will take place through two-way video conferencing, allowing shareholders to participate remotely. The AGM is scheduled to begin at 2 pm Indian Standard Time.

The virtual format continues the trend of providing wider participation and convenience to shareholders.

Dividend of Rs 13 per Share Proposed

The bank has proposed a dividend of Rs 13 per equity share of face value Re 1 for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The dividend payment will be made on or after Aug 6, 2026, subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM.

If approved, eligible shareholders will receive the dividend after the conclusion of the meeting.

Focus on Governance and Shareholder Returns

The latest announcements highlight HDFC Bank's focus on maintaining stable leadership and rewarding shareholders.

The extension of Keki Mistry's tenure ensures continuity at the board level, while the proposed dividend reflects the bank's commitment to sharing profits with investors. With the AGM now scheduled, shareholders will closely watch the discussions and resolutions planned for the meeting.