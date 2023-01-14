e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank clocks 18.5% growth in profits for Oct-Dec quarter

HDFC Bank clocks 18.5% growth in profits for Oct-Dec quarter

From Rs 10,342.2 crore in the same period last year, the lender's profits have gone up to Rs 12,259.5 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, HDFC has been dominating India's private banking landscape and has now managed to clock am 18.5 per cent surge in its profits for the October-December quarter. From Rs 10,342.2 crore in the same period last year, the lender's profits have gone up to Rs 12,259.5 crore.

Its income also shot up by more than Rs 10,000 crore, to hit the Rs 51,207.61 crore mark while bad loans via non-performing assets (NPAs) stayed at 1.23 per cent, although they were marginally higher than last year.

The core net interest margin reached more than 4 per cent of total assets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indian Bank expands digital offerings under 'Project WAVE' initiative

Indian Bank expands digital offerings under 'Project WAVE' initiative

5 reasons to invest in gemstones over diamonds

5 reasons to invest in gemstones over diamonds

SBI home loans and EMIs become more expensive with interest rate hikes

SBI home loans and EMIs become more expensive with interest rate hikes

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 30L on Delhi-based Bahadur Chand Investments

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 30L on Delhi-based Bahadur Chand Investments

Union Bank seeks counterbids to sell 2% stake in Reliance ARC

Union Bank seeks counterbids to sell 2% stake in Reliance ARC