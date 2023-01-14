HDFC Bank clocks 18.5% growth in profits for Oct-Dec quarter

File/ Representative image

According to a regulatory filing, HDFC has been dominating India's private banking landscape and has now managed to clock am 18.5 per cent surge in its profits for the October-December quarter. From Rs 10,342.2 crore in the same period last year, the lender's profits have gone up to Rs 12,259.5 crore.

Its income also shot up by more than Rs 10,000 crore, to hit the Rs 51,207.61 crore mark while bad loans via non-performing assets (NPAs) stayed at 1.23 per cent, although they were marginally higher than last year.

The core net interest margin reached more than 4 per cent of total assets.