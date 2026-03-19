HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Flags Ethical Concerns & Says Merger Benefits Yet To Fully Materialise

HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty has resigned, citing ethical concerns over internal practices. |

Mumbai: In a major development, Atanu Chakraborty, Chairman of HDFC Bank, has resigned from his position, citing serious concerns about internal practices. His exit comes at a time when the bank is still working through the impact of its merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation.

Ethics and Values at the Core

In his resignation note, Chakraborty clearly stated that certain developments within the bank over the past two years did not align with his personal values and ethics. He said this mismatch was the main reason behind his decision to step down.

This suggests his concerns were not about a single issue, but about broader practices within the organisation.

Concerns Over Internal Practices

Though he did not give specific examples, his remarks point to discomfort with how certain matters were being handled internally. His statement raises questions around governance, transparency, and decision-making within the bank.

Such comments from a chairman are significant, as they reflect possible challenges at the top level.

Following his resignation, HDFC Bank said in an exchange filing that there are no reasons for Atanu Chakraborty’s exit other than those mentioned in his resignation letter. The bank also clarified that he does not hold directorships in any other company and appreciated his contributions, wishing him success ahead.

Merger Benefits Still Pending

Chakraborty also referred to the bank’s merger, saying that its full benefits are yet to be realised. The merger between HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation was one of the largest in India’s financial sector.

He indicated that the integration process may still be facing challenges and that the expected gains have not fully come through yet.

What It Means Going Ahead?

His resignation could lead to closer scrutiny from regulators and stakeholders. Investors and customers will likely seek clarity on the concerns raised.

The bank’s leadership will now have to ensure stability, address governance issues, and focus on completing the merger integration smoothly.