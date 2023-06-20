 HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options

HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options

The paid up share capital of the bank increases from Rs 5,58,92,80,156 shares of Rs 1 each to Rs 5,59,17,98,806 shares of Rs 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

HDFC Bank on Tuesday allotted 25,18,650 shares to the employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allotted under the Employees Stock Option Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the bank increases from Rs 5,58,92,80,156 shares of Rs 1 each to Rs 5,59,17,98,806 shares of Rs 1 each.

HDFC Bank lending rate hike in May

HDFC Bank in the last month hiked the lending rate by 5-15 bps across tenures.

HDFC sells 90% stake in HDFC Credila

HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank Limited and HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited, on Tuesday announced they have entered into definitive agreements to sell a majority stake in HDFC Credila to an investor consortium of BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital.

Read Also
HDFC To Sell 90% Stake In HDFC Credila Financial Services To BPEA EQT And ChrysCapital
article-image

HDFC Bank shares

HDFC Bank shares of Tuesday were at Rs 1,591.20, down by 0.81 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options

HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options

HDFC To Sell 90% Stake In HDFC Credila Financial Services To BPEA EQT And ChrysCapital

HDFC To Sell 90% Stake In HDFC Credila Financial Services To BPEA EQT And ChrysCapital

Gold, Silver Futures Gain On June 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Futures Gain On June 20; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On June 20: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,128.98, Nifty At 18,738.35

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,128.98, Nifty At 18,738.35