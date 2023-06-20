HDFC Bank Allots 25.18 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

HDFC Bank on Tuesday allotted 25,18,650 shares to the employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allotted under the Employees Stock Option Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the bank increases from Rs 5,58,92,80,156 shares of Rs 1 each to Rs 5,59,17,98,806 shares of Rs 1 each.

HDFC Bank lending rate hike in May

HDFC Bank in the last month hiked the lending rate by 5-15 bps across tenures.

HDFC sells 90% stake in HDFC Credila

HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank Limited and HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited, on Tuesday announced they have entered into definitive agreements to sell a majority stake in HDFC Credila to an investor consortium of BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital.

HDFC Bank shares

HDFC Bank shares of Tuesday were at Rs 1,591.20, down by 0.81 per cent.