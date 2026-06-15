HCLTech To Acquire 10.46 Per Cent Stake In Sarvam AI For ₹1,427 Crore To Boost Sovereign AI Development

HCLTech invests ₹1,427 crore in Sarvam AI to strengthen sovereign AI capabilities and expand enterprise AI solutions | Representational Image

New Delhi, June 15: IT company HCLTech plans to buy a 10.46 per cent stake in government-backed sovereign AI model developer Sarvam AI for Rs 1,427 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The transaction, which values Sarvam AI at USD 1.5 billion, is expected to close within two weeks of signing the agreement.

“Total investment of Rs 1,427.25 crore. 41,421 equity shares for a 10.46 per cent stake in Sarvam AI will be acquired,” HCLTech said in a filing on Monday.

About Sarvam AI

Sarvam AI is building the foundational model of Sovereign AI for India. The company is developing India’s full-stack Sovereign AI platform across research, models, infrastructure and applications, built to advance AI for all of India.

The transaction does not require any regulatory approval, the filing said.

Investment Details And Purpose

“This independent investment by HCLTech will fund Sarvam's continued research and development for training its next-generation frontier models for agentic AI, coding and cybersecurity use cases, as well as access to compute at scale to expand its deployment across key industry verticals,” the filing said.

Sarvam AI reported revenue of Rs 45.1 crore in 2025–26.

Strategic AI Expansion Plans

“The investment will enable HCLTech to develop industry and client specific language models and AI solutions for its global client base, delivering compelling price-to-performance outcomes and enabling differentiated enterprise AI solutions across industries,” the filing said.

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HCLTech will leverage and expand Sarvam's multilingual AI capabilities in India and beyond India for both sovereign AI initiatives and enterprise deployments across global markets.

The deal is expected to accelerate the development and adoption of sovereign AI solutions for governments, regulated industries and enterprises seeking localised, secure and compliant AI deployments.

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