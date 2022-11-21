HCLTech launches learning series to educate employees on sustainability | HCL Tech

HCLTech, a global technology company, on Monday announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series.

The HCLTech Sustainability School is aimed at building sustainability champions amongst its employees across the globe. With climate change emerging as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity, the series, developed by Axa Climate, will raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The learning series will also educate the employees on how each of them can contribute to the efforts of governments, NGOs and enterprises to address the causes of climate change.

Course details

To be launched in two phases, the course will cover topics like the impending threats to biodiversity, the exploitation of natural resources, and the impact on livelihoods across geographical regions.

The second phase of the course will help participants understand how to reduce their own carbon footprints and look at innovative ways to reduce carbon emissions within the company and for the client.

Signatory to Climate Pledge

The company is a signatory to the Climate Pledge and is committed to achieving net-zero by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement goals. This was validated and commended by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

“HCLTech Sustainability School is another validation of our environmental commitments. It will give HCLTech employees an understanding of climate change and how it impacts their lives. Having completed the course, our employees will understand how to act responsibly within their homes and workplace and take simple measures to reduce their carbon footprints. Our people can be our biggest champions on sustainability and this learning series will provide them with practical tools so they can be agents of change within the company and their own communities,” says Santhosh Jayaram, Global Head, Sustainability, HCLTech.