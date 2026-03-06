HCLTech Completes Acquisition Of Singapore-Based Finergic Solutions

HCL Technologies Limited has completed the acquisition of 100 percent stake in Singapore-based Finergic Solutions Pte Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary HCL Singapore Pte Ltd. |

Noida: HCLTech has finalized its acquisition of Finergic Solutions Pte Ltd, marking the completion of a transaction that was earlier announced by the company in January 2026.

📈 HCLTech Expands Capabilities with Finergic Solutions Acquisition | MCap 3,77,253.72 Cr



• HCLTech's subsidiary, HCL Singapore Pte Ltd, has acquired 100% stake in Singapore-based Finergic Solutions Pte Ltd

• The acquisition was finalized on March 6, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. IST

•… pic.twitter.com/NJou5WMZbe — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 6, 2026

In a regulatory communication dated March 6, 2026, HCL Technologies informed the stock exchanges that the acquisition of Finergic Solutions Pte Ltd has now been completed. The transaction was carried out through HCL Singapore Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The company had previously informed the exchanges on January 23, 2026, about the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Finergic Solutions, a company headquartered in Singapore. With the completion of the transaction, Finergic Solutions now becomes part of the HCLTech group through its Singapore-based subsidiary.

The update was provided by the company to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in accordance with regulatory disclosure requirements. Manish Anand, Company Secretary of HCL Technologies Limited, communicated the completion of the acquisition to the stock exchanges on behalf of the company. The announcement confirmed that the acquisition process had been formally completed as of March 6, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information contained in the regulatory filing issued by HCL Technologies Limited dated March 6, 2026. No external sources were used in preparing this article, and the content is intended for informational purposes only.