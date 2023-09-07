HCLTech Bags Contract From Siemens To Accelerate Cloud-led Digital Transformation | HCLTech

HCLTech has signed a multiyear Managed Public Cloud Services agreement with German technology firm Siemens AG to modernize its IT landscape worldwide and power cloud-led digital transformation, the company announced through an exchange filing.

HCLTech will focus on automating the public cloud environment while adhering to Siemens’ high security standards. HCLTech will migrate and operate Siemens’ infrastructure on AWS and Azure and ensure its cloud resources are optimized, secure and scalable, allowing the company to focus on its core business.

HCLTech has been selected as one of the preferred global suppliers in horizontal IT infrastructure services.

“In HCLTech, we found a partner who can help us innovate and scale effortlessly on a strong cloud foundation, strengthen our agility and competitiveness and help us maximize business value from our cloud transformation initiatives,” said Anne Hadler, Head of IT Governance and Cross Functional Services, Siemens AG.

“Germany is a strategic market for HCLTech and our engagement with Siemens is testament to our continued growth in the region. We are excited to be partnering with Siemens and powering its cloud transformation with our Managed Public Cloud Services,” said Ashish K Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, Europe and Africa, Diversified Industries, HCLTech. “With HCLTech’s CloudSMART solutions, Siemens AG will offer its internal stakeholders a consistent digital experience.”

Read Also HCL Tech Completes Acquisition Of German Automotive Engineering Services Company ASAP Group

HCLTech’s CloudSMART aggregates the best cloud offerings and capabilities into a comprehensive, fully integrated consultancy and delivery platform designed to respond to an enterprise’s specific needs and maximize value.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)