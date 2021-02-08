HCL Technologies to give special bonus worth Rs 700 crore to its employees in Feb 2021

Global technology company, HCL Technologies (HCL), crossed the revenue mark of USD 10 billion in 2020. To recognise the efforts of the employee, the company announced a one-time special bonus to employees around the world.

All the employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days’ salary.

The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021. It is valued at USD 90 million (Rs 700 crore) plus payroll taxes in some countries. The company informed the impact of the decision will be excluded from the FY21 EBIT guidance provided by the company last month.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization. The $10B revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organisation and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 159,000+ employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support,” said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.