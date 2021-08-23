HCL Tech signs contract with Munich Re; to create digital workplace across 40 countries

HCL Technologies said on Monday it has signed a contract with Munich Re, one of the world's leading reinsurers, to create a next-generation digital workplace for its workforce.

HCL will modernise and standardise workplace services for more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries by adopting a 'glocal' strategy.

It will support Munich Re's global workforce in multiple languages including German, Spanish and Mandarin from near-shore locations.

It will also implement a personalised service desk solution and leverage the power of automation and self-service capabilities to improve efficiency and enhance employee user experiences.

"The last 12 months have triggered the biggest change in how companies empower and support their employees," said Robin Johnson, Group CIO of Munich Re. "Now user experience transformation has become a strategic priority to us." Rahul Singh, President of Financial Services at HCL Technologies, said the company has already achieved significant success with Munich Re in modernising its applications and supporting its core insurance platforms.

"This alliance also represents another significant stride in HCL's growth in Germany where we continue to invest in expanding our footprint and developing new solutions to support our clients," he said in a statement.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 05:04 PM IST