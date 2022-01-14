HCL Tech acquires Hungary's Starschema for $42.5 mn

HCL Technologies stated that it will acquire Hungarian firm Starschema for US$42.5 million (about Rs 315 crore).

The company has signed a definitive pact for the acquisition of Budapest-based Starschema, which provides data engineering services, it stated.

The strategic acquisition will bolster HCL Technologies’ capability in digital engineering, driven by data engineering and increase its presence in Central and Eastern Europe, the company added.

Starschema provides consulting, technology and managed services in data engineering to Global 2000 companies in the U.S. and Europe.

The acquisition combines Starschema’s high-value capabilities and data-focused expertise with HCL’s existing presence in industry segments undergoing data-driven transformation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:16 PM IST