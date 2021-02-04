HCL Technologies signs five-year global deal with Airbus

HCL Technologies (HCL) and Airbus have signed a digital workplace services agreement for a period of five years. The technology company will establish a modernised digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally.

“We are delighted to be working with Airbus as a key strategic partner in its digital workplace transformation journey. The combination of HCL’s scale transformational expertise and management capabilities of IT and OT landscape will enable Airbus to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver leading-edge user experiences,” said Sandeep Saxena, executive vice president (UK&I, France & Benelux), HCL Technologies.

HCL was selected as Airbus’ preferred partner. It will offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market.

HCL’s Fluid Workplace Model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus’ existing IT processes and optimisation of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape.