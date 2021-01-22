Havmor Ice Cream appoints Komal Anand as Managing Director

Havmor Ice Cream, a brand owned by South Korean major Lotte Confectionery, has announced the appointment of Komal Anand as its Managing Director. The appointment is with effect from January 12, 2021. Anand has 24 years of management experience across food and beverage and CPG companies and has been instrumental in leading multiple business transformation agendas. Prior to joining Havmor Ice Cream, he was associated with McCain Foods. He has worked with companies including PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser, Dabur, and Reliance Retail.