Hatica raises $900,000 pre-Seed round led by Kae Capital, others

Engineering Analytics platform, Hatica raises $900,000 pre-seed funding, led by Kae Capital and followed by Titan Capital, iSeed Ventures, and angel investor GBS Bindra (CEO of Charmboard).

Speaking about Hatica's journey, Naomi Chopra, Founder and CEO of Hatica said, "We began developing Hatica by coordinating remotely to build a platform which helps teams drive engineering excellence with data-driven insights. As we grasped the reality of remote work, we were able to make our platform more robust, driving productivity and well-being of both in-person and remote working paradigms. Currently in beta stage, we are on track to go to market with our platform in Q1 2022."

Gaurav Chaturvedi, Partner at Kae Capital remarked, "Hatica is a powerful platform built by a stellar team that has the potential to disrupt the developer tools market by significantly improving engineering efficiency and optimizing dev workflows. Hatica is operating in a large market addressing a significant pain point for engineering teams and we are looking forward to seeing it grow."

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:38 PM IST