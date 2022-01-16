e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Haryana job reservation to impact industry sentiments: PHD Chamber

PHD Chamber cited that 75 per cent reservation will result in moving out of tech, automotive and MNCs from the state.
The people should be allowed to work in any state without restrictions, said Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. |

PHD Chamber stated that the job reservation scheme in Haryana will impact industry sentiments during the pandemic time.

The people should be allowed to work in any state without restrictions, said Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Multani added, "we need the most efficient work force, if Indian industry has to be competitive. Already we have lost out to various peer economies such as Bangladesh in the textiles sector."

PHD Chamber added that 75 per cent reservation will result in moving out of tech, automotive and MNCs from the state.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
