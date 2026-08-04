Happy Forgings Consolidated Net Profit Rises 39% To ₹91.46 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Happy Forgings Limited on Monday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, reporting a net profit of ₹91.46 crore. This marks a 39.22 per cent rise from the ₹65.69 crore profit recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Revenue Performance

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹449.42 crore, an increase of 27.02 per cent from ₹353.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter also increased by 26.45 per cent to ₹460.50 crore, up from ₹364.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were ₹337.87 crore, reflecting a 22.63 per cent increase from ₹275.51 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Cost of raw materials and components consumed rose to ₹187.80 crore, up from ₹145.75 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹9.70, compared to ₹6.97 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Diluted EPS also saw a similar rise, reaching ₹9.68 from ₹6.96 previously.

Board Meeting and Review

The consolidated financial results were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 4, 2026. The statutory auditors conducted a limited review of these unaudited consolidated financial results.

Other Comprehensive Income

Other comprehensive income (net of tax) for the quarter was ₹2.43 crore, compared to a loss of ₹4.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. This contributed to a total comprehensive income of ₹93.90 crore for the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.