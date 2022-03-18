Happiest Minds announces strategic partnership with OutSystems

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited has announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a pioneer and leader in the low-code application development market.

Happiest Minds and OutSystems share the vision to transform how enterprise software is delivered to their customers. This partnership will add a world-class, low-code platform to Happiest Minds' portfolio, enabling companies to develop, deploy, and manage omnichannel enterprise applications that run in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments, it said in a statement.

Ram Mohan C, Executive Board Member, CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "This partnership is a major step towards providing enterprises with end-to-end automation and powerful low-code application development without the complexity and unproductive time spent on manual processes and hand-coding."

This partnership with OutSystems enables Happiest Minds’ customers to

● Streamline internal operations and optimize front-office and back-office processes

● Deliver robust web and mobile workforce apps, employee portals, workflows, and operational dashboards to support any process, regardless of its complexity.

● Integrate existing systems with a smooth user interface, and manage through constant software change with ease and speed.

Saravanan Subramaniam,RVP, APAC Channels & Alliances, OutSystems. said, “This is a really exciting time for us as we continue to grow our footprint in APAC. Together, OutSystems and Happiest Minds can offer enterprises the freedom to think big and innovate with no limits.”

Sundar Ramaswamy, SVP & Head of Digital Process Automation CoE, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “Leveraging the OutSystems platform, we will be able to help our clients modernize their core legacy applications, build applications quickly to serve new business needs, as well as simplify operations and maintenance of all their applications.”

Dinesh Ramachandran, SVP & Head of Global Alliances, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “The OutSystems partnership is aligned with our focus on emerging, disruptive technologies. This alliance brings together the power of a leading low-code platform along with Happiest Minds’ services track record with Fortune 1000 clients, to help us tap into this growing market opportunity”.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:41 PM IST