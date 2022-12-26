e-Paper Get App
Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 06:33 PM IST
HAL updates its Board of Directors | HAL
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in an exchange filing on Monday announced a change in its board of director through an exchange filing. The Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Government of India have appointed T Natarajan as part-time Official Director in the Board of Directors of the company replacing Rajeev Prakash.

Prakash held the post from September 14, 2022 and was on the board till December, 23, 2022.

Natarajan has held various administrative posts in the government of India related to Finance, Economic Affairs, HRD and more. He has also served as director in many listed and unlisted companies.

Currently Natarajan is holding the post of Additional Secretary in Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India. He has completed his graduation in Mining Engineering and MBA in Finance. He is a 1996 batch Indian Administrative Officer from Gujarat Cadre.

