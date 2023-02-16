HAL signs contract with Argentinian Air Force

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Corporate Office on Thursday announced that it had signed a contract with Argentinian Air Force (AAF), through an exchange filing. The contract was signed for the supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two tonne class helicopters.
The contract was signed by Brigadier General Xavier Issac, Chief of Air Force, AAF, and C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL.
Shares of HAL
The shares of HAL on Thursday at 10:46 am were at Rs 2,526.95, up by 1.79 per cent.
HAL will provide MRO support for turbo-prop engines powering MQ-98 remotely piloted aircraft
HAL on Wednesday announced that an expression of interest was exchanged with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporates for providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines that power MQ-98 Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).
