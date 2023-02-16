e-Paper Get App
HAL signs contract with Argentinian Air Force

The contract was signed for the supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two tonne class helicopters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
HAL signs contract with Argentinian Air Force | Twitter
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Corporate Office on Thursday announced that it had signed a contract with Argentinian Air Force (AAF), through an exchange filing. The contract was signed for the supply of spares and engine repair of legacy two tonne class helicopters.

The contract was signed by Brigadier General Xavier Issac, Chief of Air Force, AAF, and C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL.

The shares of HAL on Thursday at 10:46 am were at Rs 2,526.95, up by 1.79 per cent.

HAL will provide MRO support for turbo-prop engines powering MQ-98 remotely piloted aircraft

HAL on Wednesday announced that an expression of interest was exchanged with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporates for providing MRO support for turbo-propeller engines that power MQ-98 Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).

HAL and Safran move forward in the partnership for the IMRH Engine
