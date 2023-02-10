HAL hands over ALH to Mauritius, gets appreciation for delivering helicopter ahead of schedule | Photo: Representative Image

HAL successfully handed over an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the Government of Mauritius at Helicopter Division today.

Mr Nikhil Dwivedi, General Manager, Helicopter Division, handed over the certificate to Mr A K Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force (MPF), in the presence of Mr E P Jayadeva, Director (Operations), HAL, Mrs Anbuvelan, CEO (HC), and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jayadeva said HAL has handed over the helicopter way ahead of schedule. This order is in line with the Government of India's vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries. The handover of an export helicopter has further bolstered the ties between the two countries. The ALH Mk Ill helicopter will meet the operational requirements of the Mauritius Police Force. The helicopter, with its state-of-the art equipment, will further enhance the operational requirements of MPF, he said.

Mr. Dip opined that the induction of a new helicopter into the stables of the Mauritius Police Force will enhance the aerial capabilities of the Mauritius Police. The helicopter will contribute immensely to ensuring territorial integrity and enhancing the speed and effectiveness of police intervention during critical incidents and disasters.

Mr Anbuvelan said HAL & Govt. of the Republic of Mauritius share a strong business relationship spanning over three decades, with HAL manufactured helicopters already being operated in Mauritius. HAL would provide all the necessary technical, logistical, and maintenance support for ALH helicopters in Mauritius.

HAL had signed a contract with the government of the Republic of Mauritius in January 2022 for the export of one ALH Mk Ill to the Mauritius Police Force. ALH Mk Ill is a multi-role, multi-mission, versatile helicopter in the 5.5 tonne category. It has proven its mettle in various utility roles, including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad. More than 335 ALH has been produced till date logging a cumulative of more than 3,75,000 flying hours. HAL also provides technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure the serviceability of the helicopter.

