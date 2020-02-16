‘Had red flagged possible risks over IL&FS crisis’: DEA

DEA said that NBFC licenses could be cancelled also.

"In the wake of the IL&FS crisis, as many as 1,500 smaller NBFCs may have their license cancelled because they do not have adequate capital," it had said.

Moreover, there also could be liquidity crunch and recent events hitting market sentiments will lead to cost of fund for NBFCs increasing, impacting profitability.

The RBI's liquidity inducing measures and announcements have helped government bond yields to drop to 8.05-8.08 levels, but corporate bond yields have risen further by about 40-50 bps post IL&FS crisis.

"Primary market in Corporate bonds has completely dried up as no one is willing to bar currently in expectation of further redemption from MF's," it added.

Though IL&FS group is not inconsequential, but exposure of the banks to the NBFC sector is about 16 per cent.

"Therefore, there is a substantial public interest in ensuring financial solvency and good governance and management of this group," it added.

According to the affidavit, IL&FS has an aggregate debt of Rs 94,215 crore as of January 2020, in which Rs 10,173 crore (around 10.79 per cent) is collectively from public fund creditors as pension funds, provident funds, employee welfare funds, gratuity funds and army group insurance funds etc.

Rs 44,075 crore debt, which is 47 per cent, is collectively from the commercial banks, the affidavit said.

Moreover, the aggregate debt of its four key holding companies -- Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), IL&FS Financial Services, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL) and IL&FS Energy Development Company Ltd (IEDCL) - is almost 51 per cent, which is Rs 48,000 crore.

IL&FS group comprised of 302 entities, of which 169 entities are incorporated in India and 133 entities abroad.