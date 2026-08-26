 Gurugram EV Buyers Get 100% Motor Tax Waiver On Vehicles Up To ₹30 Lakh Under New Haryana Policy
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Gurugram EV Buyers Get 100% Motor Tax Waiver On Vehicles Up To ₹30 Lakh Under New Haryana Policy

Haryana has started free registration of electric vehicles in Gurugram under a new tax incentive scheme. EVs costing up to Rs 30 lakh will receive a full motor vehicle tax exemption, while costlier models get 50% relief. The policy covers electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Gurugram EV Buyers Get 100% Motor Tax Waiver On Vehicles Up To ₹30 Lakh Under New Haryana Policy
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The Haryana government has formally rolled out its electric vehicle incentive scheme in Gurugram, allowing eligible EV buyers to register their vehicles without paying motor vehicle tax.

The initiative is aimed at making electric mobility more affordable while supporting the state’s efforts to reduce vehicular pollution.

The first electric vehicles covered under the new exemption have already been registered in the Gurugram and Badshahpur sub-divisions.

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Under the policy, buyers of new battery-powered vehicles costing up to Rs 30 lakh, excluding applicable showroom taxes and charges, will receive a 100% exemption from motor vehicle tax.

For EVs priced above Rs 30 lakh, buyers will receive a 50% tax exemption. The benefit covers a broad range of electric vehicles, including scooters, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and electric cars.

However, authorities have clarified that the incentive is available only for vehicles purchased and registered in Haryana. Electric vehicles bought outside the state will not qualify for the tax benefit.

Officials said the scheme is intended to lower the upfront financial burden on consumers and encourage a shift towards cleaner transportation.

NCR prepares for tighter fossil-fuel vehicle rules

The EV push comes alongside broader measures to reduce vehicle emissions across Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management has announced a phased restriction on the registration of new fossil-fuel-powered light goods vehicles.

From January 1, 2027, Delhi will stop registering new CNG, diesel and petrol N1-category light goods vehicles weighing below 3,500 kg. The restriction will subsequently cover Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar from July 1, 2027.

The move follows concerns over the disproportionate contribution of light goods vehicles to particulate pollution. Although they account for around 1.2% of active vehicles in Delhi-NCR, they contribute about 3.3% of particulate matter emissions from the region’s vehicle fleet.

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