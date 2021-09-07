Gujarat government inks pact with Amazon for MSME capacity building

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Gujarat government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-commerce giant Amazon to help drive e-commerce exports from the state's MSME units.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The pact was signed by the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Commissioner Ranjithkumar and Abhijit Kamran, global selling head, Amazon.

The Gujarat government said that Amazon will initiate capacity building by conducting training, webinars and onboarding workshops for the MSME clusters in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and Rajkot and other cities.

The Gujarat government believes that through this MoU, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of 'Vocal for Local' will be fulfilled and 'Make In India' and 'Make In Gujarat' products will reach international markets and consumers.

"Through this partnership with Amazon, we aim to empower lakhs of MSMEs in Gujarat to embrace e-commerce and boost exports from the state. Gujarat's vibrant gems and jewellery, apparel and textiles and handicraft sectors will greatly benefit from this agreement," Rupani said.

"Gujarat is the leading state in the country as far as exports are concerned, contributing 21 per cent of the total exports in 2020-21. The workshops focusing on sharing expertise and providing training to MSMEs about B2C e-commerce exports will immensely help in selling our products to people worldwide," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:16 PM IST