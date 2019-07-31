Gujarat Gas net profit for June Rs 26 billion, up 48 pc

MUMBAI: Gujarat Gas Ltd net profit for the June quarter surged 92.5% on-year to 2.34 bln rupees. Revenue from operations--net of excise duty--for the quarter rose 48.1% to 26.15 bln rupees. Analysts had estimated net profit of 1.56 bln rupees and net sales of 24.91 bln rupees.
For Apr-Jun, total expenditure, including finance cost, was at 23.33 bln rupees compared with 16.84 bln rupees a year ago. Finance cost was at 509.5 mln rupees as against 485.7 mln rupees a year ago. The company operating margin expanded to 17.84% in Apr-Jun from 14.08% a year ago.
Tax outgo for the June quarter was at 1.26 bln rupees as against 663.7 mln rupees a year ago. For Jan-Mar, the company net profit was at 1.17 bln rupees, on revenue from operations--net of excise duty--of 19.08 bln rupees.
Today, shares of Gujarat Gas closed 0.6% higher at 163.65 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
-By Cogencis
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)