 Gujarat Gas appoints Milind Torawane as Managing Director on its board
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGujarat Gas appoints Milind Torawane as Managing Director on its board

Gujarat Gas appoints Milind Torawane as Managing Director on its board

He has also held various important positions in Government of Gujarat like Municipal Commissioner-Surat Municipal Corporation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Gas Ltd | Photo Credit: Twitter

According to a regulatory filing, Milind Torawane, the Managing Director of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited has been appointed as the additional director and Managing Director of state-owned Gujarat Gas Limited.

Before this he was Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to Government (Rural Department), Panchayats, Rural Housing & Rural Development Department.

He has also held various important positions in Government of Gujarat like Municipal Commissioner-Surat Municipal Corporation, Secretary-Housing & Nirmal Gujarat, Additional Chief Executive-Gujarat Urban Development Mission.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Most Indian men like gaming apps, women prefer food and messaging platforms, according to survey

Most Indian men like gaming apps, women prefer food and messaging platforms, according to survey

Public sector insurers may get another ₹3,000 crore from government in FY24

Public sector insurers may get another ₹3,000 crore from government in FY24

Gujarat Gas appoints Milind Torawane as Managing Director on its board

Gujarat Gas appoints Milind Torawane as Managing Director on its board

Bajaj Holdings clarifies that it is not a large corporate

Bajaj Holdings clarifies that it is not a large corporate

Chinese imports to India up by 4% despite border tensions and Make in India push

Chinese imports to India up by 4% despite border tensions and Make in India push