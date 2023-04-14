Gujarat Gas appoints Milind Torawane as Managing Director on its board

Gujarat Gas Ltd | Photo Credit: Twitter

According to a regulatory filing, Milind Torawane, the Managing Director of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited has been appointed as the additional director and Managing Director of state-owned Gujarat Gas Limited.

Before this he was Commissioner of Rural Development and Secretary to Government (Rural Department), Panchayats, Rural Housing & Rural Development Department.

He has also held various important positions in Government of Gujarat like Municipal Commissioner-Surat Municipal Corporation, Secretary-Housing & Nirmal Gujarat, Additional Chief Executive-Gujarat Urban Development Mission.