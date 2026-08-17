Gujarat Cotex Plans Two New Verticals, Eyes Edible Oils, Realty & Infrastructure Growth

Gujarat Cotex plans Prabhat Oils and Prabhat Infratech to explore edible oils. |

Surat: Gujarat Cotex Limited has proposed setting up two new business divisions—'Prabhat Oils' and “Prabhat Infratech”—as part of its plan to diversify operations and find new sources of long-term growth.

The proposals will be presented to the company’s board of directors at its forthcoming meeting. The plans will also require statutory and regulatory approvals before operations can begin.

Edible Oil Business

Prabhat Oils will explore opportunities in the edible and refined oils market. Its proposed activities include trading, processing, refining, job work and other related operations.

Gujarat Cotex intends to use the recognition of the “Prabhat” brand and the promoter group’s experience to establish a scalable edible oils business.

The company plans to expand the proposed division in stages, starting with selected operations before gradually widening its presence across the value chain.

Realty Expansion

Prabhat Infratech will assess opportunities in the real estate and infrastructure sectors. The division may take up residential, commercial and apartment development projects, mainly in and around Surat.

The company will also study opportunities in emerging locations such as Dholera Smart City. Each potential project will be evaluated based on its commercial viability, strategic importance and capacity to create long-term value.

Measured Approach

Managing Director Shaileshkumar Jayantkumar Parekh said the proposed divisions reflected the company’s aim to build businesses on a clear and sustainable foundation.

He said Prabhat Oils could gradually expand across trading, processing and refining. In real estate and infrastructure, the company will focus on projects and markets with genuine long-term potential.

Parekh added that Gujarat Cotex would take a measured, step-by-step approach while maintaining its focus on execution and value creation.

Board Approval Awaited

If the board approves the proposals and all necessary requirements are completed, Gujarat Cotex will launch the two divisions in phases.

The company said it would issue further disclosures as the plans advance and material developments take place. The proposed expansion is expected to create new revenue opportunities, broaden Gujarat Cotex’s business portfolio and strengthen its platform for future growth.