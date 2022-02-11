Gujarat-based Vasu Healthcare forays into nutraceuticals

Gujarat-based Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd, in the herbal and ayurveda segment is foraying into nutraceuticals. The company has launched a new division 'Vasu Nutra' and aims to introduce plant based herbal nutraceuticals in combination with herbal and nutraceutical ingredients. It plans to launch 10 plus Nutra products in bone health, UTI care, paediatric & women care, multivitamins, antioxidants and expand gradually, the company said in a press statement.

Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said, “The pandemic has forced people to focus on everyday immunity, wellness, hygiene and nutrition which was not much evident few years back. The company aims to introduce plant based herbal nutraceuticals range including immunity booster, multivitamins, antioxidants range in Bone Health, UTI care, pediatric and women care."

The nutraceutical industry in India is estimated to be around $10 billion in 2022 and likely to reach $18 billion by 2025 with expected annual growth of 21 percent. India’s nutraceutical industry is expected to hold at least 3.5 percent of global market share by 2023. Dietary supplements constitute over 65 percent of the Indian nutraceuticals market and includes macronutrients, herbal and non-herbal extracts.

"The nutraceuticals range of the company will be available on prescription as well as at e-commerce portals," said Mr. Sagar Patel, Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:09 AM IST