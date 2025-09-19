 GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman

GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said past revenue leakages due to misclassification and loopholes, such as differential tax treatment of popcorn varieties, had been plugged. Calling GST "one of India's biggest reforms," she said the changes would spur growth, especially in Bengal's small-scale and craft-based industries, while boosting consumption nationwide.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the latest round of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will pump around Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy, boosting demand across sectors.Sitharaman said the "new generation GST reforms" were designed to cut rates, ease compliance, and eliminate ambiguities, benefiting the poor, middle class, farmers, MSMEs and several industries in West Bengal.

"The (GST) Council's decision to reduce rates was possible only because states came together in the spirit of cooperation. There is no donor-donee model in GST. If revenues fall, the Centre bears it equally, and after devolution, our share is even smaller," she said at an event here.

Read Also
GST Rate Cut: Leading FMCG Companies Slash Prices Of Soaps, Shampoos, Baby Diapers, Toothpastes &...
article-image

The reforms will directly benefit sectors like handicrafts, garments, tea, jute and agro-products in Bengal, aiding festive sales, the finance minister said.Products such as 'Nakshi Kantha', Malda mangoes, Darjeeling tea, hosiery and jute bags would see lower taxes, she said.

The new rates, limited mainly to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, will be effective from September 22, the first day of 'Navratri', which Sitharaman said was deliberately chosen to coincide with Durga Puja festivities."Durga Puja is Bengal's biggest festival.

FPJ Shorts
GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman
GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union Finance Minister Sitharaman
Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines
Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines
'Body Could've Been Paralysed': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey Escapes Near-Fatal Accident After Glass Cuts Through Nerves While Shooting
'Body Could've Been Paralysed': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Vishal Pandey Escapes Near-Fatal Accident After Glass Cuts Through Nerves While Shooting
Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting For Over 10 Hours | Videos
Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting For Over 10 Hours | Videos

People make major purchases during this period. The timing ensures they benefit from reduced tax burden," she said.Explaining the reform trajectory, Sitharaman noted that India has moved from four GST slabs to largely two, but is "not yet" ready for a single rate. "Maybe sometime in the future," she added.

She also said past revenue leakages due to misclassification and loopholes, such as differential tax treatment of popcorn varieties, had been plugged.Calling GST "one of India's biggest reforms," she said the changes would spur growth, especially in Bengal's small-scale and craft-based industries, while boosting consumption nationwide.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union...

GST Reforms Will Pump ₹2 Lakh Crore Into The Economy, Boosting Demand Across Sectors: Union...

Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines

Flipkart Curbs Dark Patterns Through Self-Audit, Aligns With Consumer Protection Guidelines

Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting...

Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting...

Punjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore

Punjab: Central Goods & Services Tax Officers Unveil Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth ₹455 Crore

Government Bolsters Military Manufacturing Through Private Sector, Says Defence Production Secretary...

Government Bolsters Military Manufacturing Through Private Sector, Says Defence Production Secretary...