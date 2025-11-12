 GST Reforms Have Led To Growth In Sales Across Sectors, Including Automobiles, Consumer Durables & E-Commerce: FM Sitharaman
During an interaction on Next Generation GST reforms at an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangagalin Peramaippu here, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said her Ministry would continuously work on further simplifying the Goods and Services Tax system. She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been stressing the simplification of GST norms, rate cuts and product classifications.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the implementation of next generation GST reforms on September 22 has led to a growth in sales across sectors, including automobiles, consumer durables, e-commerce among others.

article-image

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) wanted to ensure that small traders should benefit from GST reforms as it is they who take the products to the rural parts of the country," she said."There have been several rounds of discussions and every time the prime minister has been extending all his support for the introduction of the next generation GST reforms," she said.As per his view, the rates have been reduced and classifications of the products has been simplified, she added."Now, there are only two rates -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent (as GST)", she said.

Referring to the 40 per cent GST tax levied on some products, Sitharaman said, "Those products which are described as super luxury products are taxed at 40 per cent. They are also called as SIN goods. For example, tobacco products like cigarettes come under this category." In her brief address, she said that soon after the next generation GST reforms were introduced on September 22, sales of consumer durables has surged. "For example, sales of Air-conditioners doubled.

article-image

Similarly, television manufacturers told us that they have seen a 30-35 per cent increase in sales of 43 and 55 inch televisions." "This conveys that those people who had small television sets at their home opted for bigger ones after the GST reforms were introduced," she said.Traders engaged in sales via online, particularly e-commerce players, said that they have witnessed a 20 per cent sales jump, she added.

On the sales of automobiles, Sitharaman said automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki alone saw over 80,000 enquiries in their retail networks across the country on the next day after the next generation GST reforms were introduced (September 22).The finance minister observed that the Ministry has simplified the GST structure for traders community with the introduction of next generation GST reforms.

article-image

She said, "We have been reviewing the system for the benefit of the traders and will continue to review it to further simplify the (GST) system." Earlier in the day, Sitharaman visited a supermarket in Coimbatore and interacted with the employees and customers who were present.The public, during their interaction with the finance minister, stated that due to GST tax rate reductions, many essential items such as shampoos, toothpastes and food products are now available at affordable prices, the office of Nirmala Sitharaman said in its official social media account and shared images of the finance minister interacting with the customers and employees.

"Store employees noted that since the implementation of next-generation GST reforms, sales of various products have increased and footfall of customers has also risen," it added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

