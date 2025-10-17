 GST Reforms Boosting Profits For Traders & Consumers, Spurring Demand & Resulting In Higher Sales Volumes
Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Raipur: The recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform is having a visible impact across markets, with traders and consumers alike reporting significant benefits. Shopkeepers say the reduction in GST rates has led to a noticeable drop in prices, spurring consumer demand and resulting in higher sales volumes.

Ashish Agarwal, a local FMCG product seller in Raipur city, told IANS that his business has doubled compared to last Diwali. "The government has reduced taxes on everything from toothpaste to hair oil and baby diapers. Because of this, people are buying more than before," he said.

In Surajpur, a resident shared that he purchased a refrigerator at a Rs 2,000 discount thanks to the revised GST rates. “The savings even allowed me to buy a new mixer,” he added with satisfaction. Overall, the GST reform appears to be fueling consumer confidence, reviving market activity, and providing a festive boost to the economy ahead of the festive season.

