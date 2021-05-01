GST crosses 1.41 lakh crore-mark in April: Blocking of ITC could be one of the reasons for the rise, says tax professionals

For the month of April 2021, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection was at a record high of Rs 1,41,384 crore. Of this, CGST is Rs 27,837 crore, SGST Rs 35,621, IGST Rs 68,481 crore (including Rs. 29,599 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 9,445 crore (including Rs. 981 crore collected on import of goods).



However, there are Twitter users some of them chartered accounts (as per their accounts) claim that the rise in GST can be due to several reasons. But one main reason for this rise could be the blocking of Input Tax Credit (ITC).