GST Council Meeting Shifted To October 8, What Could Change For Taxpayers And Businesses?

New Delhi: The 57th GST Council meeting has been rescheduled to October 8 from October 7, setting the stage for discussions on reforms that could make GST compliance simpler for businesses and taxpayers.

The GST Council Secretariat said in an office memorandum that the meeting had been shifted due to unavoidable circumstances. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the meeting, which will include representatives from the Centre and states.

What Is Expected At The Meeting?

The Council is expected to discuss a range of process reforms covering GST registration, returns, refunds and dispute resolution.

Changes aimed at improving the flow of input tax credit could also be considered. The broader objective is to reduce the time, complexity and cost involved in complying with GST rules.

Measures to ease compliance requirements for businesses, including e-commerce suppliers, are also likely to come up for discussion.

Could GST Enforcement Rules Change?

The proposals are linked to recommendations made by the GST Council's Law Committee, which has examined ways to simplify GST laws.

One area under consideration is creating a clearer distinction between deliberate tax evasion and cases where taxpayers fail to pay tax without fraudulent intent.

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Currently, Section 69 of the Central GST Act allows the Commissioner to authorise arrests when there are reasons to believe that specified offences under Section 132 have been committed. These include certain tax evasion and fraudulent input tax credit cases.

Why Are These Reforms Important?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said the next phase of GST reforms would simplify compliance and improve the refund mechanism, helping businesses invest and expand with greater confidence.

Read Also GST Council To Meet On September 12, May Consider Simplifying Registration For Large Businesses

Sitharaman has also indicated that registration, returns, refunds, disputes and input tax credit will be key areas of the reform push.

Why Was The Meeting Postponed Twice?

The meeting was initially scheduled for September 12 but was shifted to October 7 because of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Its latest move to October 8 marks the second rescheduling of the 57th GST Council meeting.