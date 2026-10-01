GST Collections Rise 14.7% To ₹2.04 Lakh Crore In September, Stay Above ₹2 Lakh Crore For Third Month

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India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 14.7% year on year to ₹2.04 lakh crore in September, keeping revenues above the ₹2 lakh crore threshold for the third consecutive month.

The September collection was higher than the ₹1.77 lakh crore recorded in the same month last year. The growth rate also improved slightly from 14.3% in August, although it was lower than the 15.4% expansion recorded in July.

GST collections have remained above ₹2 lakh crore since July, when they reached ₹2.11 lakh crore. Collections stood at ₹2 lakh crore in August before rising to ₹2.04 lakh crore in September.

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Imports drive September GST growth

The increase in September revenue was supported by a substantial rise in GST collected from imports. Import-related gross GST revenue climbed 25.9% to ₹65,525 crore from ₹52,031 crore a year earlier.

Domestic gross GST collections also increased, though at a slower pace of 10.1%, reaching ₹1.38 lakh crore compared with ₹1.25 lakh crore in September 2025.

Net GST revenue recorded stronger growth during the month as refunds declined. Net collections rose 18.1% to ₹1.77 lakh crore from ₹1.50 lakh crore a year earlier.

Six-month GST revenue shows steady growth

During April-September 2026, gross GST collections stood at ₹12.46 lakh crore, representing an 11.6% increase from ₹11.17 lakh crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Domestic gross GST revenue during the first six months of FY27 rose 6.1% to ₹8.74 lakh crore. Import-related collections increased 27.1% to ₹3.72 lakh crore during the period.

Net GST revenue for April-September grew 10.4% to ₹10.66 lakh crore. However, refunds also increased during the period, rising 18.8% to ₹1.80 lakh crore.

The September figures indicate continued growth in GST collections, with import revenues providing a significant contribution to overall revenue expansion during the month and the first half of FY27.