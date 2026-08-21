Groww, Zerodha To Roll Out Closing Auction Order Queuing As Angel One Takes Early Lead

Major Indian stockbrokers, including Groww and Zerodha, are expected to roll out systems enabling investors to queue orders during the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) transition window.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Angel One has already introduced the facility, giving it an early advantage as brokers adapt their technology to the new market mechanism.

The development follows a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive requiring brokers to modify their trading infrastructure so customers can place orders between 3:15 pm and 3:20 pm. Stock exchanges currently do not accept orders during this five-minute period.

Brokers upgrade systems for closing auction

SEBI's move is intended to make the closing auction process smoother while improving liquidity and price discovery near the end of the trading session. CAS was introduced on August 3 for stocks included in the derivatives segment.

Under the earlier system, continuous cash-market trading ended at 3:15 pm, followed by a five-minute transition before the closing auction's order-entry window opened at 3:20 pm. Orders sent directly to exchanges during this interval were rejected.

Angel One has developed a system that temporarily stores orders submitted during the transition period and automatically forwards them once the auction window opens.

The broker's CTO Ajit Narayanan said the primary concern was ensuring that the regulatory change was implemented accurately, since errors could result in rejected trades or transactions being executed at incorrect prices.

Angel One adapts existing order technology

Angel One's technology team was able to adapt an order-queuing system it had previously developed to protect customers from disruptions involving its order-management-system vendor. The technology had also been used for scheduled after-market orders.

The broker additionally introduced an Indicative Close Price, replacing the frozen last-traded price during the relevant period. Customers can also view total trading volume and the indicative quantity expected to be matched during the auction.

SEBI had begun consultations on the closing auction mechanism last year before issuing a formal circular in January 2026. The framework is designed to bring India's market structure closer to international practices.