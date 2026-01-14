Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends

File Image |

Groww’s latest quarterly results underscore diverging trends in its FY26 performance. For the three months ending December 31, 2025, the company reported consolidated revenue of around ₹1,216 crore, up roughly 25 percent versus Q3 last year, while net profit fell to ₹547 crore, down nearly 28 percent.

Topline momentum builds

In Q3 FY26, revenue climbed sharply sequentially from Q2’s ₹1,018.7 crore and Q1’s lower base near ₹904 crore, suggesting strengthening demand and broader business activity. The Q3 figure also marks a rebound in topline compared with the earlier quarters, as Groww leveraged product diversification and user growth to lift overall operations.

Profit trends show volatility

Unlike revenue, profit performance faced headwinds. Q3’s ₹547 crore net profit lagged behind Q2’s ₹471.34 crore and Q1’s estimated ~₹387 crore, but on a year‑over‑year Q3 comparison the decline reflects higher costs and a tougher base from the prior year. This divergence highlights pressures on margins even as revenue expanded.

Sequential comparisons highlight swings

Q2 FY26 results showed a year‑over‑year profit jump of about 12 percent while revenue dipped, indicating resilience in earnings despite top‑line softness. Conversely, Q1’s revenue contraction — partly from regulatory and market conditions — set a subdued starting point for FY26, with profit near ₹387 crore. The sequential rise in revenue from Q1 through Q3 underscores improving topline momentum.

Outlook and investor focus

The mixed quarterly trajectory suggests Groww’s core trading and wealth products are gaining traction, yet cost management and margin control remain key for investor confidence. As annual earnings season progresses, stakeholders will closely watch whether revenue acceleration sustains and profitability stabilizes.

Groww’s quarterly results through FY26 reveal incremental revenue gains from Q1 to Q3, juxtaposed with profit fluctuations that reflect both competitive pressures and strategic investments across product lines.