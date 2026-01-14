 Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGroww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends

Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends

Groww’s parent, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, reported Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue of ₹1,216 crore and a net profit of ₹547 crore — revenue soared 25% year on year, while profit contracted. This follows Q2’s ₹471.34 crore profit on ₹1,018.7 crore revenue and Q1’s weaker top line of ~₹904 crore with ~₹387 crore profit, highlighting uneven quarterly performance.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Groww’s latest quarterly results underscore diverging trends in its FY26 performance. For the three months ending December 31, 2025, the company reported consolidated revenue of around ₹1,216 crore, up roughly 25 percent versus Q3 last year, while net profit fell to ₹547 crore, down nearly 28 percent.

Topline momentum builds
In Q3 FY26, revenue climbed sharply sequentially from Q2’s ₹1,018.7 crore and Q1’s lower base near ₹904 crore, suggesting strengthening demand and broader business activity. The Q3 figure also marks a rebound in topline compared with the earlier quarters, as Groww leveraged product diversification and user growth to lift overall operations.

Profit trends show volatility
Unlike revenue, profit performance faced headwinds. Q3’s ₹547 crore net profit lagged behind Q2’s ₹471.34 crore and Q1’s estimated ~₹387 crore, but on a year‑over‑year Q3 comparison the decline reflects higher costs and a tougher base from the prior year. This divergence highlights pressures on margins even as revenue expanded.

Read Also
Groww's Parent Company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures' Shares Slump 10% To Hit Lower Circuit Limit,...
article-image

Sequential comparisons highlight swings
Q2 FY26 results showed a year‑over‑year profit jump of about 12 percent while revenue dipped, indicating resilience in earnings despite top‑line softness. Conversely, Q1’s revenue contraction — partly from regulatory and market conditions — set a subdued starting point for FY26, with profit near ₹387 crore. The sequential rise in revenue from Q1 through Q3 underscores improving topline momentum.

FPJ Shorts
'Source Code Is Everything For OEMs': Mandatory Disclosure Fears Could Dent India’s Smartphone Ambitions
'Source Code Is Everything For OEMs': Mandatory Disclosure Fears Could Dent India’s Smartphone Ambitions
Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends
Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth Trends
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here
When Is Magh Bihu 2026? Know Date, Key Rituals, Significance Of Assam’s Traditional Harvest Festival
When Is Magh Bihu 2026? Know Date, Key Rituals, Significance Of Assam’s Traditional Harvest Festival

Outlook and investor focus
The mixed quarterly trajectory suggests Groww’s core trading and wealth products are gaining traction, yet cost management and margin control remain key for investor confidence. As annual earnings season progresses, stakeholders will closely watch whether revenue acceleration sustains and profitability stabilizes.

Groww’s quarterly results through FY26 reveal incremental revenue gains from Q1 to Q3, juxtaposed with profit fluctuations that reflect both competitive pressures and strategic investments across product lines.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth...
Groww Q3 Revenue Rises To ₹1,216 Crore, Q3 Net Profit Dips 28%, Contrasting With Q1 & Q2 Growth...
India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
India’s Real Estate Sector Hits Record $14.3 Billion Capital Inflows In 2025, Up 25% YoY
WPI Inflation Turns Positive At 0.83% After Two Months Of Deflation, Driven By Food & Manufactured...
WPI Inflation Turns Positive At 0.83% After Two Months Of Deflation, Driven By Food & Manufactured...
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 Profit Climbs To ₹723 Crore, Driven By Steady NII, 9M Net Rises 25% To...
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 Profit Climbs To ₹723 Crore, Driven By Steady NII, 9M Net Rises 25% To...
Union Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver...
Union Bank Net Profit Jumps 9.6% YoY To ₹5,07 Crore, Sustained Operating Strength Helps Deliver...