Grow with Governance: ESG is the umbrella for CSR, says Vedanta's Roma Balwani

Learn, unlearn and relearn gives you a wholesome approach to life, opines Roma Balwani, President -- Brand and Communications of Vedanta Group. Balwani, who is also an Independent Director and board member with John Cockerill India, shares her corporate journey and view on governance. She further explains the relationship between Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) in an interview with Free Press Journal’s (FPJ) Jescilia K and MentorMyBoard’s (MMB) Bharathy Iyer. This interview is part of the ongoing series titled ‘Grow with Governance’ organised by FPJ and MMB.

Edited excerpts:

How did your board journey start from being an employee to becoming a board member?

My board journey started accidentally at Mahindra. One of the companies that were supposed to close down was a listed entity. Thus, there was a need to have all the directors. And then by rotation, I was introduced to the board of that Mahindra company.

Learning from that experience was the learning of a lifetime -- learning both as a professional and board member. I learnt how the regulatory framework of carrying on the board duties are allocated; how do you contribute as a board member; how responsible are you to stakeholders and shareholders; to go through the regulatory process I learned the value of ethics and governance, among other learnings.

I was not always in communication. I started off with Larsen & Toubro at the administration level. It helped me understand the general roles of management and other aspects of the business.

When my daughter was born, I took a hiatus from my professional career. During that time, I explored my creative side and was introduced to branding. So, these various experiences were a melting pot for me.

When you learn, unlearn and relearn that gives you a wholesome approach to personal and professional life.



What is your view on new SEBI regulations vis-a-vis reputational risk?

The new regulation for the Board Directors puts a lot of responsibility on organisations.

When you are part of the board, you bring your own brand, reputation, credibility apart from the experience you bring to the board -- these factors cannot be discounted.

Young professionals need to be aware of the organisation before joining the board as reputational risk can either make or break the organisation.

Governance is seen as a hindrance at times. Your view.

Governance is non-negotiable in an organisation — if this mantra is followed then it carries the weight and relevance across the organisation. This is very critical in today’s day and age.

It is important that every person in the company follows the ethics of an organisation and aligns with the code of conduct. This will ensure that these values do not lie only at the board level, but are cascaded down to the last person in the organisation.