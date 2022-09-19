e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGross direct tax kitty grows 30%

Gross direct tax kitty grows 30%

Gross collection of direct taxes for 2022-23 stands at Rs 8,36,225 crore compared to Rs 6,42,287 crore in the last fiscal year

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Gross direct tax collections grew 30 per cent to Rs 8.36 lakh crore till September 17 of current fiscal year on higher advance tax mop-up buoyed by the economic revival post pandemic, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

After adjusting for refunds amounting to Rs 1.35 lakh crore, net direct tax kitty grew 23 per cent to Rs7 lakh crore. Gross collection of direct taxes for 2022-23 stands at Rs 8,36,225 crore compared to Rs 6,42,287 crore in the last fiscal year, registering a growth of 30 per cent, the ministry said.

Read Also
Income Tax Dept approval not required for warrant conversion by RRPR Holding, NDTV's promoter group...
article-image

“Direct tax collections continue to grow at a robust pace, a clear indicator of the revival of economic activity, as also the result of the stable policies of the government, focusing on streamlining of processes and plugging of tax leakage through effective use of technology,” the ministry said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gross direct tax kitty grows 30%

Gross direct tax kitty grows 30%

Indian stocks decline for 4th straight day; US Fed meet in focus

Indian stocks decline for 4th straight day; US Fed meet in focus

Rupee rises 14 paise to 79.64 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 14 paise to 79.64 against US dollar in early trade

'Sky is the limit' for Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's team in Mumbai to attract investors

'Sky is the limit' for Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's team in Mumbai to attract investors

Contract worth Rs 200 crore to be awarded for dredging to boost use of inland waterways

Contract worth Rs 200 crore to be awarded for dredging to boost use of inland waterways