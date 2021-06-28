Grofers set to raise $120 mn from stake sale to Zomato, others: Report

SoftBank-backed online grocery Grofers is set to raise funds by selling stake to Zomato and Tiger Global. The company is set to raise $120 million from stake sale, stated a news report.

According to CNBCTV18, sources confirmed that Grofers is set to raise $120 million from stake sale to Zomato and Tiger Global. The report further stated online grocery is set to become an unicorn with this round of funding.