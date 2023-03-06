Greatvalue Capital receives Sebi License to operate and manage Rs 1,500 crore distressed asset opportunities AIF | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Greatvalue Capital has been granted a license by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate and manage a INR 1500-crores distressed asset alternative investment fund (AIF). SKI Capital advised Greatvalue Capital in structuring the AIF.

The distressed asset AIF will specialize in acquiring and managing distressed assets such as non-performing loans, distressed real estate, and distressed businesses.

Greatvalue Capital's expertise in identifying and acquiring distressed assets, as well as their ability to manage and turn around these assets, has enabled them to generate strong returns for their investors. With a fund size of INR 1500 crore, Greatvalue Capital will have the resources to pursue attractive investment opportunities in this space.

“The current market conditions in India present tremendous opportunities for investors looking to acquire distressed assets. With the SEBI AIF license in place, Greatvalue group is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and generate alpha for their clients” said Mr. Manick Wadhwa, Director Strategy at SKI Capital

"India's distressed asset market presents a significant opportunity for investors who have the expertise to navigate this complex space. With the Indian economy continuing to grow, we believe that there will be attractive investment opportunities in distressed assets, particularly in sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, and financial services. We are excited to leverage our proven expertise in this space to generate strong returns for our investors through our new distressed asset AIF," said Manoj Agarwal, CMD, Greatvalue Group.