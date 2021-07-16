Great Lakes Institute of Management announces program for young entrepreneurs

Great Lakes Balachandran Incubator (AGBI) established by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai today announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind ‘B-Plan for You’ programme for young and aspiring entrepreneurs, including their alumni and current students. Through the ‘B-Plan for You’ program, the management institute aspires to create ‘global-born’, ‘de-risked, investable ventures’ that address the severe bottlenecks identified in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India, namely opportunity start-up, internationalisation, high-growth, product innovation and start-up skills, it said in a press release.

The program is also aimed at mid-senior level managers (intrapreneurs), looking at creating a strong impact in their organisations.

The program is supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

Speaking about the launch of the program Dr. Bala V Balachandran, Founder, Chairman & Dean (Emeritus), Great Lakes and Director - AGBI said, “Through the launch of a unique program like ‘B-Plan for You’, the AGBI team looks to presenting and equipping young entrepreneurs with intrapreneurship skills for an accelerated career at organisations that value innovation. We hope to guide and train young minds of our society who aim to start their own venture as a side hustle during such uncertain times while exceling at their current roles.”

The program will commence from August 9, 2021 and will have approximately 120 participants.

Program Highlights

Ø 8 weeks blended program with the right mix of online and in class learning

Ø Outcome from an idea, to customer validated porotype

Ø 4 hours per week of in class learning by AGBI/GLIM faculty and experts

Ø Experiential learning using Design-Thinking and lean start-up toolkits

Ø 1-2 hours per week of asynchronous learning through 1-1 mentoring

Ø Certificate from Great Lakes and AGBI on successful Completion