Gravita India Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit At ₹106.37 Crore, Revenue Hits ₹1,475.06 Crore

Gravita India Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.37 crore. |

Mumbai: Gravita India Ltd announced on Monday a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.37 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, an increase from Rs 91.81 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,475.06 crore, up from Rs 1,172.76 crore reported in the preceding quarter. Total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 reached Rs 1,522.60 crore.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were Rs 1,391.32 crore. This compares to Rs 1,075.67 crore in the previous quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was Rs 14.60. This is an increase from Rs 12.62 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Subsidiary Operations Closure

The company has decided to close the operations of Gravita Metal Inc., a subsidiary, with effect from 01 August 2026. Gravita Metal Inc. contributed Rs 92.24 crore to turnover and Rs 1.63 crore to PAT for the last financial year.

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Rationale for Closure

Management stated that the same line of business is being carried out at the company's other manufacturing facility in Jaipur, offering greater operational and cost efficiencies. The decision is not expected to have any material impact on the company's financial position.

Shareholding by Trust

As of 30 June 2026, the Gravita Employee Welfare Trust held 9,71,852 shares, each with a face value of Rs 2, in the company.

Previous Year Comparison

For the corresponding quarter ended 30 June 2025, Gravita India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.06 crore. Revenue from operations for that period was Rs 1,039.94 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.