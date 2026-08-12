Grasim Industries Reports Net Profit Of ₹3,846.28 Crore In June Quarter

Grasim Industries Ltd | Aditya Birla

Mumbai: Grasim Industries Limited today announced a consolidated net profit of ₹3,846.28 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, an increase of 38.82 per cent compared to the ₹2,770.63 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹48,716.20 crore, up from ₹40,118.08 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total consolidated income for the reporting period reached ₹49,021.35 crore, against ₹40,460.18 crore year-on-year.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹43,851.12 crore, compared to ₹36,656.89 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax rose to ₹5,183.12 crore from ₹3,837.13 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 increased to ₹31.64 from ₹20.93 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS also saw a rise to ₹31.60 from ₹20.91.

Strategic Investments

During the quarter, Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), a subsidiary, raised ₹4,000 crore in equity capital through a preferential allotment. Grasim invested ₹2,880 crore in ABCL, resulting in a 52.30 per cent shareholding on a fully diluted basis.

Read Also Supreme Court Upholds NCLAT Order Setting Aside ₹301 Crore Penalty On Grasim Industries

Acquisition of Solenergi Power

Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, another subsidiary, on 13 July 2026, entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Shell Overseas Investments B.V. to acquire 100 per cent of Solenergi Power Private Limited (SPPL) and its subsidiaries. The transaction is based on an enterprise value of approximately ₹17,200 crore.

Employee Share Transfers

Grasim Industries transferred 36,605 equity shares in favour of option grantees from the Grasim Employee Welfare Trust during the quarter. This was carried out under the Employee Stock Option Scheme – 2018 and 2022.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.