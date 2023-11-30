Graphisads Limited IPO: Check Day 1 Subscription Status, GMP, Price Range, And Key Details Here | Canva

The Graphisads Ltd IPO subscription began on Thursday, November 30. It is an SME IPO offered at a fixed price, and the subscription period will close on Tuesday, December 5.

The company aims to generate Rs 53.41 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprises entirely a fresh issue of 48.12 lakh shares.

Price Range: The price range set for Graphisads IPO is Rs 111 per share. With an IPO lot size of 1,200 shares, retail investors need to commit a minimum investment of Rs 133,200.

The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date set for December 13, 2023.

Day 1: The Graphisads IPO subscription rate on Day 1 stands at 0.22 times. Bids have been received for 9.92 lakh equity shares against the 45.69 lakh shares offered, according to data available until 3:00 pm. The retail category has seen a subscription of 0.35 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category has reached a subscription of 0.08 times.

GMP: As per market observers, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Graphisads IPO today stands at Rs 0, indicating that the IPO shares are trading neither at a premium nor at a discount to the issue price in the grey market.

Financial Highlights

In FY23, Graphisads Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 55.66 crore and recorded revenue from operations of Rs 984.3 crore. At the operational level, the company's EBITDA stood at Rs 1,148 crore with an EBITDA margin of 11.59 percent. For the three-month period ending June 30, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 20.64 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 259.41 crore. The EBITDA for this period was Rs 36.65 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 14.09 percent.

About the company

Graphisads Ltd offers comprehensive marketing, advertising, and communication solutions, delivering 360-degree services. The company provides services to Government, Private, and Public sector entities by providing advertising services based on received work orders.